Oman teams up with BP in renewable energy development

The BP logo is seen at a BP gas station in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oman has signed a strategic framework agreement with Britain's BP PLC aimed at collecting data about renewable energy in Oman, the energy ministry of the Middle Eastern country tweeted on Monday.

The deal also calls for developing renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in the sultanate by 2030, the ministry said.

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Christopher Cushing

