Oman's OQ signs MoUs with Saudi Sabic, Aramco Trading Co
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Omani state energy company OQ signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday with petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) on developing Oman's Duqm petrochemical complex project, state media reported.
OQ also signed an MoU in the field of oil storage with Saudi Arabia's Aramco Trading Company to evaluate the appropriateness of storing and trading petroleum materials.
The Omani company, Saudi ACWA Power and Air Products have also sealed an MoU in the petrochemicals, renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors.
