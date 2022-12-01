OMV to establish three business divisions as part of 2030 strategy

Companies Omv Ag Follow















Dec 1 (Reuters) - OMV (OMVV.VI) will establish three business segments starting from Jan. 1, 2023, as part of its 2030 strategy, the Austrian Oil & gas firm said in a press release on Thursday.

The company said that in addition to the CEO and CFO areas, the three business segments will be Chemicals and Materials, Fuels and Feedstock, and Energy.

Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Bartosz Dabrowski Editing by Miranda Murray











