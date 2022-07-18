OMV expects Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas deliveries to resume on time

The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA, July 18 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV (OMVV.VI) expects gas deliveries from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to resume as planned after maintenance, it said on Monday after a letter seen by Reuters said Russia's Gazprom had declared force majeure.

An OMV statement said that it could not comment on its operational communications with Gazprom (GAZP.MM) within their contractual relations and a spokesman added that gas deliveries to OMV were still roughly 70% less than had been agreed. read more

Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by David Goodman

