OMV expects Schwechat refinery to be fully operational in second half of Q3

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Friday it expected to take a financial hit of some 200 million euros ($203 million) from a mechanical incident at its Schwechat refinery in early June.

"The refinery is expected to be fully operational and operating at full capacity again in the second half of Q3/22," OMV added in a second-quarter trading update.

Due to a reduction of natural gas deliveries from Russia, OMV also said it prematurely closed derivative hedging positions, impacting its second quarter clean operating result in its natural gas business West by some 50 million euros.

The energy market has become part of an economic war between Moscow and the West since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

On Tuesday, OMV said Austria's gas supply situation has improved, with deliveries from Russia at about 60% of agreed volumes. read more

OMV said in June that Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) had informed it of a reduction in gas deliveries, but that at the time supply for customers was secure and it would replace the amount, if necessary, from storage and the spot market.

($1 = 0.9853 euros)

