OMV: Gazprom seen delivering 50% of agreed gas volume on Thursday

The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA, July 21 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV (OMVV.VI) said Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) is expected to deliver roughly 50% of their agreed gas volume on Thursday, returning to a level seen before the maintenance period of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The actual amount delivered would become clear later on Thursday, an OMV spokesperson said.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Miranda Murray

