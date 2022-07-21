1 minute read
OMV: Gazprom seen delivering 50% of agreed gas volume on Thursday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
VIENNA, July 21 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV (OMVV.VI) said Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) is expected to deliver roughly 50% of their agreed gas volume on Thursday, returning to a level seen before the maintenance period of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
The actual amount delivered would become clear later on Thursday, an OMV spokesperson said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Francois Murphy; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.