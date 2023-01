VIENNA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) has not yet made a final decision on its asset in Russia, the company said on Wednesday, following BASF's (BASFn.DE) announcement that its subsidiary Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL) would exit the country.

