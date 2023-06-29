OMV Petrom to buy solar parks with 710 MW capacity

June 29 (Reuters) - Romania's OMV Petrom (ROSNP.BX) will buy several photovoltaic parks with total installed capacity of around 710 megawatts (MW) in its home market, part of its drive to boost renewable energy sources by the end of the decade, it said on Thursday.

The oil and gas group, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI), is seeking to have at least 1 gigawatt (GW) of installed renewable capacity by 2030.

The new parks are being developed by Danish group Jantzen Renewables. The deal should be completed in the second quarter of 2024 once they reach the "ready-to-build" phase, OMV Petrom said.

The company said the parks were big enough to supply 280,000 households annually.

The projects have already been granted access to the national electricity transmission network, it added.

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Mark Potter















