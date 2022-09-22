OMV Petrom needs 9-12 months for final decision on Black Sea gas project - CEO

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Romanian integrated oil company OMV Petrom is pictured outside its headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, March 28, 2019. Picture taken March 28, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (ROSNP.BX), majority-controlled by Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) needs 9 to 12 months to make a final investment decision on a long-awaited offshore Black Sea project, but it is moving at full speed, Chief Executive Christina Verchere said on Thursday.

Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday he expected a final investment decision in the project by year-end.

OMV Petrom will develop its Neptun Deep Black Sea deepwater project, where it discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet of gas, with state-owned producer Romgaz (SNG.BX). Romgaz's Chief Executive Razvan Popescu said on Thursday the company was looking at eurobonds and reserve-backed loans to finance its part of the project.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Jan Lopatka

