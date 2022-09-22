OMV Petrom needs 9-12 months for final decision on Black Sea gas project - CEO
BUCHAREST, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (ROSNP.BX), majority-controlled by Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) needs 9 to 12 months to make a final investment decision on a long-awaited offshore Black Sea project, but it is moving at full speed, Chief Executive Christina Verchere said on Thursday.
Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday he expected a final investment decision in the project by year-end.
OMV Petrom will develop its Neptun Deep Black Sea deepwater project, where it discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet of gas, with state-owned producer Romgaz (SNG.BX). Romgaz's Chief Executive Razvan Popescu said on Thursday the company was looking at eurobonds and reserve-backed loans to finance its part of the project.
