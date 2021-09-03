Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
OMV to present new, sustainability-focused strategy early next year - CEO

The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, October 30, 2018. Picture taken October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV (OMVV.VI) plans to speed up restructuring and announce a new, sustainability-focused strategy early next year, new Chief Executive Alfred Stern told journalists.

"There is no way around optimising towards sustainability," Stern said, adding that the group was committed to the Paris climate goals.

The chief executive, who took the helmet from Rainer Seele on Sept. 1, kept it open whether OMV would withdraw from its profitable business with fossil energies and whether it would invest in renewables.

"We will make our strategy based on where we can differentiate ourselves, where we believe we can beat the competition."

Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

