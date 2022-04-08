OMV takes 2 billion euro Q1 hit from Russia business

The logos of Austrian oil and gas group OMV and Gazprom are seen prior to a news conference in Vienna, Austria, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/

VIENNA, April 8 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Friday it would take a 2-billion-euro ($2.17 billion) hit in the first quarter of this year due to its business in Russia as it seeks to distance itself from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, the Austrian oil and gas firm said Russia would no longer be one of its core regions, joining other Western energy rivals in pulling back from Russia. read more

In a first quarter trading update, OMV said it wrote off 1 billion euros in March in connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project from Russia to Germany, which Berlin has halted.

In addition, adjustments to the consolidation method of two Russian entities through which it holds a 24.99% interest in the Yuzhno Russkoye gas-field would results in a further 1 billion euro hit.

Russia has been a key region for OMV, one of Russian gas giant Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) five Western finance partners in the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline project connecting Russia to Germany, which Berlin halted in late February. read more

OMV said last month its exposure to Russia will now be limited to around 2% of total fixed assets.

In Friday's quarterly trading update, OMV said it benefited from a higher refinery reference margin, which climbed to $9.75 per barrel (from $6.25 in the previous quarter).

However, the positive effects were more than offset by higher utilities costs and crude oil price differentials, OMV said.

"Compared to Q4/21, retail margins decreased substantially while commercial margins went down to a lesser extent," it added.

OMV's first quarter results are due on April 29.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

