ONGC inks agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in India

The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, September 6, 2016. Picture taken September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian oil explorer and producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) said on Wednesday it signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with global petroleum giant ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N) for deepwater exploration in the country's East and West coasts.

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

