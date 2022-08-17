1 minute read
ONGC inks agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in India
BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian oil explorer and producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) said on Wednesday it signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with global petroleum giant ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N) for deepwater exploration in the country's East and West coasts.
Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
