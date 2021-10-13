Energy
ONGC sells Dec Russian Sokol crude at highest premium since Jan 2020 - sources
1 minute read
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian explorer ONGC Videsh (ONVI.NS) has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading in December at the highest premium since January 2020, trade sources said on Wednesday.
The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold to European trader Mercuria at $5.30 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said.
Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing
