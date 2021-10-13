ONGC sells Dec Russian Sokol crude at highest premium since Jan 2020 - sources

The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, September 6, 2016. Picture taken September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian explorer ONGC Videsh (ONVI.NS) has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading in December at the highest premium since January 2020, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold to European trader Mercuria at $5.30 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing

