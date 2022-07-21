Opdenergy IPO expected to price shares at bottom of range

Iberdrola's power generating wind turbines are seen at dusk in Moranchon wind farm in central Spain December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - The expected price of new shares to be issued by Spanish renewable energy company Opdenergy is 4.75 euros, at the bottom of the indicated range, the bookrunner said on Thursday.

The final price will be set on Thursday, with the company expected to start trading on the Madrid stock market on Friday in what will be the first new listing this year. read more

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Lucy Riano Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.