1 minute read
Opdenergy IPO expected to price shares at bottom of range
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - The expected price of new shares to be issued by Spanish renewable energy company Opdenergy is 4.75 euros, at the bottom of the indicated range, the bookrunner said on Thursday.
The final price will be set on Thursday, with the company expected to start trading on the Madrid stock market on Friday in what will be the first new listing this year. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Inti Landauro and Lucy Riano Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.