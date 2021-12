The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ has agreed to go ahead with its planned January oil output rise of 400,000 barrels per day, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday.

Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair

