Swiss utility Axpo looking abroad for growth opportunities, NZZ am Sonntag reports

Grid & Infrastructure category · December 4, 2022 · 11:14 AM UTC

Axpo Holding AG (AXPOH.UL), the Swiss power group that got an emergency 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.27 billion) credit line from the state this year, is looking abroad for growth opportunities, company president Tom Sieber told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.