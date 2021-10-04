Skip to main content

Energy

OPEC+ agrees to stick to existing oil output plan, sources say

1 minute read

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market in November, OPEC+ sources said on Monday, despite pressure from consumers to cool a red hot market.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, gathered online to discuss oil policy.

The price of benchmark Brent crude haS surged above $80, more than 50% higher than at the start of the year, pushed up by supply disruptions and surging demand as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by OPEC team; Writing by Veronica Brown; Editing by Edmund Blair

