OPEC+ agrees to stick to gradual oil-output hike in June - sources
LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to stick to plans for a gradual oil output increase amounting to 432,000 barrels per day in June, three OPEC+ sources said.
The decision was taken by all ministers before the formal start of the OPEC+ meeting.
