OPEC+ compliance rises to 129% in January, source says

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured on the wall of the new OPEC headquarters in Vienna March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 129% in January, a source from the producer group told Reuters, indicating that some members continue to struggle to raise their output.

The January figure compares with 122% in December, and 117% in November.

Compliance from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was at 133% in January, while non-OPEC producers in the alliance achieved a compliance of 123%, the source said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, writing by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.