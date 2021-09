The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 116% in August from 109% in July, two sources from the producer group told Reuters.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely

