OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of a displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts fell slightly to 115% in September, three sources from the alliance told Reuters on Monday.

The figure shows that some members continue to struggle to produce at their agreed quota levels due to various technical problems. read more

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler in London and Olesya Astakhova in Moscow, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.