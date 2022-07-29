OPEC+ compliance with oil output pledges was at 320% in June, Interfax reports

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Compliance by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies with oil output cut pledges reached 320% in June, Russian Interfax news agency cited a source familiar with the data on Friday.

It also said that the OPEC+ group's combined oil underproduction was 2.84 million barrels per day last month.

OPEC+ will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September when it meets next week, despite calls from the United States for more supply, although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, eight sources said. read more

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens

