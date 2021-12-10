Energy
OPEC+ to continue to restore oil supply to meet growing demand -Novak
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ alliance of oil producers will continue to restore supply to meet growing demand, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
Volatility on the oil market is not very high at the moment, Novak said on Russian state television.
Reporting by Olesya Astakhova writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.