OPEC+ to continue to restore oil supply to meet growing demand -Novak

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ alliance of oil producers will continue to restore supply to meet growing demand, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Volatility on the oil market is not very high at the moment, Novak said on Russian state television.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.