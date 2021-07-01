Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
OPEC+ could add about 2 mln bpd oil to market in August-December, says source

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is moving towards adding around 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market between August and December as it eases back on its output curbs, an OPEC+ source told Reuters.

The source said monthly increases would amount to less than 0.5 million bpd.

The first source and another OPEC+ source said Saudi Arabia and Russia, top producers in the OPEC+ alliance, have a preliminary agreement on a deal raising oil output from August.

