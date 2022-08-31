OPEC+ cuts 2022 oil surplus forecast due to underproduction -sources

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The oil market will see a small surplus of just 0.4 million barrels per day in 2022, much less than forecast earlier, according to OPEC+ sources, due to underproduction by the group's members.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Alex Lawler and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.