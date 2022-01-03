OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say

A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is expected to go ahead with a planned 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil production increase in February at its next meeting, three sources from the producer group told Reuters on Monday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, meet on Tuesday to set policy.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler Editing by David Goodman

