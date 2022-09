DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Leading OPEC+ members have begun discussions about an oil output cut when the group meets on Oct. 5. One OPEC source told Reuters a cut is "likely" and two other OPEC+ sources said key members had spoken about the topic.

