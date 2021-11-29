OPEC+ has postponed JMMC meeting to discuss new COVID strain -Russia's Novak

A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - OPEC+ has postponed its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting in order to assess the new Omicron strain of COVID-19, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Originally scheduled for November 30, the JMMC online meeting will now be held on Dec. 2, the same day as the main OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

Novak said OPEC+ countries would discuss the market situation and whether any action is necessary.

Earlier on Monday he said there was no need for urgent measures. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.