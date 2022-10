QatarEnergy to be the largest LNG trader over next 5-10 years - minister

LNG · October 5, 2022 · 12:18 PM UTC

QatarEnergy CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Wednesday that his company will become the world's largest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the next 5-10 years, a position that is currently held by Shell .