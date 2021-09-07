Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

OPEC+ keen to keep oil prices at $65-$75 a barrel, Lukoil chief says

1 minute read

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's No. 2 oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) said that oil prices of $65-$75 were "comfortable" for consumers and that the OPEC+ group of leading oil-producing nations was striving to maintain that price range by regulating output.

In an interview with the Kommersant newspaper published on Tuesday, Vagit Alekperov said curbs on oil output would depend on market conditions.

"Regulation (of output) can be different depending on the situation," Alekperov said.

"For now September 2022 will mark a milestone when the restrictions should phase out. The company has up to 90,000 barrels a day of idle production, which we hope will be needed by the market."

Lukoil has said previously that it could reduce its stake in Iraq's West Qurna-2 oil project. Alekperov said Lukoil remained in talks with the Iraqi government to stay involved in the project.

Alekperov said the Yamama formation at the West Qurna 2 oilfield has proved difficult to tap because it contains high levels of hydrogen sulphide.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 7:11 AM UTC

Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as some investors scooped up bargains following recent losses, while Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand and weighed on sentiment.

Energy
OPEC+ keen to keep oil prices at $65-$75 a barrel, Lukoil chief says
Energy
Over 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida
Energy
Entergy says power restored to over half of customers who faced outage after Ida
Energy
BP, Macquarie study green hydrogen hub concept in Western Australia