OPEC+ likely to stick to existing deal on Thursday, sources say

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Three OPEC+ sources attending the group's Joint Technical Committee meeting on Wednesday said the alliance is likely to stick to its existing deal when it meets on Thursday.

The JTC advises OPEC+ on market fundamentals.

Reporting by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

