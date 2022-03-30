1 minute read
OPEC+ likely to stick to existing deal on Thursday, sources say
LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Three OPEC+ sources attending the group's Joint Technical Committee meeting on Wednesday said the alliance is likely to stick to its existing deal when it meets on Thursday.
The JTC advises OPEC+ on market fundamentals.
