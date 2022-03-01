1 minute read
OPEC+ likely to stick to existing policy at Weds meeting - sources
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - OPEC, Russia and other allies are likely to stick to their existing policy of gradual oil-output increases at a meeting on Wednesday, two OPEC+ sources said.
Both sources said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had not so far affected the functioning of the supply agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+.
Reporting by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Louise Heavens
