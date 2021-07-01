Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Energy

OPEC+ may delay meeting on oil output policy to Friday, sources say

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ may delay its ministerial meeting for one day until Friday to hold more consultations on oil output policy, two OPEC+ sources said, after Saudi Arabia and Russia had pushed a plan to ease cuts and add 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by December.

Saudi Arabia, which chairs a ministerial monitoring panel known as the JMMC which was meeting ahead of Thursday's planned gathering, had requested a delay in the wider meeting for further discussions, the sources said.

