OPEC+ to meet Dec. 1-2 to set policy, sources say

A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies are to hold two meetings next week to set policy, with a gathering on Dec. 1 for OPEC members only and another on Dec. 2 for OPEC+, two sources from the producer group said on Wednesday.

OPEC+ will hold its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting (JMMC) on Nov. 30, the sources said.

The Joint Technical Committee meeting (JTC) is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Olesya Astakhova in Moscow Editing by David Goodman

