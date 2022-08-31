OPEC oil output rises by 690,000 bpd in August-survey

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows crude output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in August and July, according to a Reuters survey published on Wednesday.

As of August 2022, OPEC and allies, a group known as OPEC+, have on paper unwound all of the record output cuts made in 2020. In practice, they are struggling to achieve their planned monthly production increases.

In August, the 10 OPEC members bound by the deal have a target to produce 26.689 million barrels per day, up about 413,000 bpd from July's target.

According to the survey, they increased output by 300,000 bpd to 25.28 million bpd, or 1.4 million bpd less than planned.

July output was revised down by 90,000 bpd.

The figures in the first, second and fourth columns in the table are in millions of barrels per day.

R = Revised

Totals are rounded and may not add.

Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt from OPEC output quotas.

The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.

Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian crude output includes the Agbami and Egina streams and excludes Akpo condensate.

