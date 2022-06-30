OPEC+ output decision meets global demand for crude - Kuwaiti oil minister

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured on the wall of the new OPEC headquarters in Vienna March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

CAIRO, June 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait's oil minister Mohamed al-Fares said on Thursday a decision by OPEC+ to stick to its existing plan for oil output increases met rising global demand for crude, Kuwait's state news agency reported.

Al-Fares also said that Kuwait's oil production will rise to 2.811 million barrels per day in August under the plan agreed by the group of oil producers.

OPEC+ decided at its last gathering on June 2 to increase output each month by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, up from a previous plan to add 432,000 bpd per month.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jan Harvey

