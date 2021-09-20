Energy
OPEC postpones Baghdad anniversary celebration to early 2022, source says
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has opted to postpone an in-person meeting to celebrate its 60th anniversary from Sept. 30 to early 2022, a source from the group told Reuters, citing a letter.
OPEC sent out invitations in June for the event with the hopes of holding an in-person meeting, which would have been the first the group has since March 2020, but sources said coronavirus restrictions came in the way.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.