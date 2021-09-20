Skip to main content

Energy

OPEC postpones Baghdad anniversary celebration to early 2022, source says

1 minute read

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has opted to postpone an in-person meeting to celebrate its 60th anniversary from Sept. 30 to early 2022, a source from the group told Reuters, citing a letter.

OPEC sent out invitations in June for the event with the hopes of holding an in-person meeting, which would have been the first the group has since March 2020, but sources said coronavirus restrictions came in the way.

Reporting by Alex Lawler, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 1:22 PM UTC

Special Report: BP gambles big on fast transition from oil to renewables

Deep in the Oman desert lies one of BP's more lucrative projects, a mass of steel pipes and cooling towers that showcases the British energy giant's pioneering natural gas extraction technology.

Energy
Oil giant Shell sets sights on sustainable aviation fuel take-off
Energy
UK energy firms seek state support to weather gas crisis
Energy
Norway to raise gas exports to Europe as prices soar
Energy
Oil falls below $75 on risk-averse mood, dollar's gain