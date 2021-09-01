Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast

1 minute read

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group of oil producers has made an upward revision to its 2022 oil demand forecast ahead of a meeting on Wednesday as the group faces pressure from the United States to raise output more quicker to help to support the global economy.

Two OPEC+ sources said the group's experts have revised its 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the previous forecast of 3.28 million bpd.

Reporting by OPEC team Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 7:15 AM UTC

OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast

The OPEC+ group of oil producers has made an upward revision to its 2022 oil demand forecast ahead of a meeting on Wednesday as the group faces pressure from the United States to raise output more quicker to help to support the global economy.

Energy
UK competition regulator clears National Grid's $11 bln purchase of WPD
Energy
Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data
Energy
Floods, outages stall energy firms' restart efforts after Ida
Energy
Louisiana assesses major damage to power grid from Ida