OPEC+ scraps technical meeting ahead of key meeting of ministers, sources say















LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - OPEC+ canceled a meeting of its Joint Technical Committee (JTC) set for Oct. 4 ahead of a key gathering of ministers from the producer group to set policy, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

The JTC advises the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the overall OPEC+ ministerial meeting on market fundamentals.

One of the sources said the decision to scrap the JTC meeting came from the JMMC, without elaborating.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Maha El Dahan, editing by Mark Heinrich











