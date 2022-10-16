'In OPEC there is always a space for flexibility,' group's secretary general says















Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC's Secretary General, asked on Sunday about reviewing this month's oil output cut, said on Sunday that "in OPEC there is always a space for flexibility".

Haitham al-Ghais also told a news conference in Algeria that OPEC+ decisions were purely technical, and that the producer group took a pre-emptive decision.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Ahmed Tolba, and Yasmin Hussin











