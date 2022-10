ALGERIA Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that "oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations" during his two-day visit to Algiers.

Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lamine Chiki; Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.