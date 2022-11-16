OPEC Sec Gen says organization is ready to intervene for the benefit of oil markets - Al-Arabiya TV

Kuwait's Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

Nov 16 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Wednesday that the organization is ready to intervene for the benefit of oil markets, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Ghais also said that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is aware, cautious and monitoring economic developments worldwide.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Yasmin Hussien; Editing by Toby Chopra

