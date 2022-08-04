OPEC Sec Gen says we should tread a fine line as not to consume all oil reserves

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen inside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

CAIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should tread a fine line as not to consume all oil reserves, the Organization's Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais told Al-arabiya TV on Thursday.

Al-Ghais also commented on OPEC's decision on Wednesday to only increase production by 100,000 barrels per day by saying: "we aim to test market reaction".

The secretary general also said the organization was not in a competition with Russia saying: "the market has room for all", ading even with the discounts we heard Russia is giving to Asia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Alaa Swilam; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.