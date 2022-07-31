OPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen inside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

July 31 (Reuters) - OPEC's new secretary general said that Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for the success of the agreement, Kuwait's Alrai newspaper reported on Sunday, quoting an exclusive interview with Haitham al-Ghais.

Al-Ghais added that OPEC is not in competition with Russia, which he called "a big main player in the world energy map", Alrai reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Nayera Abdallah; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.