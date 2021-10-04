Skip to main content

OPEC+ seen keeping oil output policy unchanged, OPEC+ sources say

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of a displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to their existing agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market in November, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday, despite pressure from consumers to cool a red hot market.

Ministers from The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, are due to gather online at 1300 GMT. An OPEC+ ministerial panel that monitors market developments, known as JMMC, meets before that.

The price of benchmark Brent crude surged above $80 last month and was trading close to those highs on Monday at about $79, pushed up by supply disruptions and surging demand as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

