OPEC+ sees slightly smaller oil market surplus this year, sources say

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen inside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) trimmed its forecast for a surplus in the oil market this year by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000 bpd, two OPEC+ delegates told Reuters.

The JTC is meeting on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, on Wednesday.

