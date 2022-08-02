1 minute read
OPEC+ sees slightly smaller oil market surplus this year, sources say
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) trimmed its forecast for a surplus in the oil market this year by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000 bpd, two OPEC+ delegates told Reuters.
The JTC is meeting on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, on Wednesday.
