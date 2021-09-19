Skip to main content

OPEC to stick to oil production deal in October, Iraq oil minister says

BAGHDAD, Sept 19 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies will try to keep oil prices at $70 per barrel in the first quarter of 2022, Iraq's oil minister said, adding the group is expected to stick to its current production accord when it meet in October "if prices remain stable".

Iraq total oil exports, including those of the Kurdistan region in the north of the country, should stand at an average of 3.4 million barrels per day in September, the minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, told a news conference in Baghdad on Sunday.

