OPEC+ technical committee replaces IEA with Wood Mackenzie, Rystad as secondary sources -source

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

March 30 (Reuters) - The Joint Technical Committee of the OPEC+ alliance on Wednesday decided with immediate effect to replace the IEA with Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy reports as secondary sources used to assess crude oil production and conformity of participating countries, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The decision was taken after thorough analysis presented by the secretariat at the request of the JTC, the source said.

The JTC, which advises OPEC+ on market fundamentals, met on Wednesday and the full ministerial meeting of OPEC + is taking place on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The producer group, which includes the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members and their allies, including Russia, is likely to stick to an existing deal to gradually increase output when it meets. read more

The source did not give a reason for the move, but some alliance members have recently been critical of International Energy Agency (IEA) data.

Earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates energy minister, Suhail al-Mazrouei, told an industry conference that institutions like the IEA needed to be "more realistic" and not tell the world information that was "misleading". read more

IEA chief Fatih Birol has repeatedly called for OPEC+ to pump more oil to stabilise oil markets, echoing the views of some consumer nations including the United States that would like to see the group increase output at a faster rate.

OPEC+ has come under increasing pressure to pump more crude since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Western nations responded with sanctions that have curtailed Russian oil exports.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which hold the bulk of spare capacity within OPEC, have so far resisted these calls, saying the group should stay out of politics and that its sole focus was balancing oil markets and satisfying customers. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.