1 minute read
OPEC tells EU not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- ]
LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes.
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo made the remarks in a meeting on Monday with EU officials, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alex Lawler, Editing by David Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.