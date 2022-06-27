OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1 mln bpd -report

A worker uses a petrol pump at a Brazilian oil company Petrobras gas station in Brasilia, Brazil March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Producer group OPEC+ trimmed its projected 2022 oil market surplus to 1 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.4 million bpd previously, a report seen by Reuters showed.

The report was prepared ahead of a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.