OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1 mln bpd -report
LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Producer group OPEC+ trimmed its projected 2022 oil market surplus to 1 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.4 million bpd previously, a report seen by Reuters showed.
The report was prepared ahead of a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman
